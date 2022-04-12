Update emerges regarding Birmingham City’s financial situation

Birmingham City have conducted some surprising transfer business in recent years with a large proportion of their recruitment proving unsuccessful on the pitch.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire revealed a very detailed thread on Twitter this morning, exposing some concerning trends around the club’s finances.

He wrote: “Birmingham revenue £9m due to matches BCD (behind closed doors) and commercial income collapsing.

“Wage bill only slightly so wages £230 for every £100 of income.

“Ave (average) weekly wage £14,000.”

For a club that has rode their luck to avoid relegation to League One in recent years, this is very concerning and explains why Lee Bowyer has had very little to spend since stepping into the dugout in March 2021.

Spending over double their income on wages is a scary state of affairs and has led to the demise of Reading this season, with the Royals seemingly guided to safety in the short term by Paul Ince ahead of a very difficult 2022/23 campaign.

If it was not for the lucrative sale of Jude Bellingham, the Blues would be in an even more worrying predicament, therefore it will be interesting to see what happens with Jordan James, 17, this summer after the midfielder has been a regular fixture in the first team this term.

The Verdict

Birmingham’s owners have made controversial calls ever since arriving at the club, and those all seem to be culminating in an inevitable slide to League One in the coming years.

The points deductions of Reading and Derby County this season have helped the Blues immensely and they have been on relegation form for a while, after starting the season in a very positive manner.

While the more shrewd clubs in the second tier are beginning to reap rewards in the likes of Luton Town and Coventry City, the larger but less informed ones like Birmingham City and Reading are showing signs that their ill advised business in years gone by is going to cost them their place in the Championship.