Arsenal are set to allow Auston Trusty to leave the club on a permanent deal this summer, according to football.london.

It is understood that the Gunners are ready to cash in on the defender, who has yet to make a single competitive appearance for the Premier League outfit.

Arsenal are also expected to part ways with Folarin Balogun and Nicolas Pepe, who were both loaned out to French sides for the 2022/23 campaign.

Trusty also made a temporary departure from the Emirates Stadium as he joined Birmingham City last summer.

How did Auston Trusty fare at Birmingham City last season?

During this particular loan spell, the defender managed to establish himself as a key member of the Blues' squad.

The American made 44 league appearances for Birmingham, and also represented the club in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

As well as delivering the goods in a defensive sense, Trusty also chipped in with six direct goal contributions in the Championship.

Trusty made his final appearance of this stint during Birmingham's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United last month.

What has previously been said about Birmingham City's interest in a fresh move for Trusty?

Earlier this year, Birmingham head coach John Eustace expressed a desire to sign Trusty on a full-time basis in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the defender, Eustace said: "I would love him at the football club going forward.

"I think everyone connected to Birmingham City would love him to be part of the football club, but we also respect he is an Arsenal player, a very good player, but it's something we can hopefully push at the end of the season."

With Arsenal looking to sell Trusty, Birmingham ought to consider submitting an offer for the defender in the coming weeks.

Trusty demonstrated last season that he is capable of making a difference in the second tier as he made 2.3 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and four clearances per game.

Having recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.92 at this level, the defender will be confident in his ability to make an instant impact for the Blues next season if he completes a move to St Andrew's.

Birmingham may have to act quickly if they are still interested in a move for Trusty as the impressive standard of his performances for the club will not have gone unnoticed by other Championship sides.