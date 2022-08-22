Update emerges regarding Aston Villa starlet’s immediate future amidst Watford interest

Aston Villa will let striker Cameron Archer leave on loan this summer if they are able to sign a striker during what remains of this window, as per a Twitter update from The Athletic’s Gregg Evans.

Archer enjoyed a productive loan stint with Preston North End last time out, with the 20-year-old netting seven times in 20 appearances in the Championship.

The young forward joined the Lilywhites in January last season, after what was an incredible start for Archer within the Premier League club’s U23s set up.

Evans’ tweet states that Watford are showing a lot of interest in Archer at this stage with a decision about his immediate future likely to be made over the next few days.

A forward who causes havoc when running in behind, there would be no surprise if there was a lot of top-end second-tier interest in Archer.

The verdict

Playing games of football is the best form of education, so if Archer does not play a role within the first-team at Aston Villa, then sanctioning a top-end Championship loan move would be the best course of action.

Thriving in the Championship last time out, Archer has all the required attributes to continue on an upward trajectory with the Hornets.

A move to Watford would represent a different kind of challenge, given that the ambition at Vicarage Road is to achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

Watford could potentially lose all three forwards that started the Championship campaign, creating a real need to address that right away.