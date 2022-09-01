Update emerges regarding Aston Villa man’s immediate future amidst past Burnley and Watford interest

Transfer interest in Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer has continued throughout this summer following what was a productive loan spell with Preston North End last time out.

As per an update on this situation from Midlands reporter Tom Collomosse, as things stand, the exciting attacker will stay at Villa Park.

The likes of Burnley, Watford and West Brom have been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old this summer, however, it remains likely that his immediate future lies with the Midlands club.

Netting 20 goals in 33 appearances last season in all competitions, which included seven Championship goals in 20 matches, Archer proved to be one of the Championship’s brightest sparks.

Do you love Burnley? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 HOW MANY APPS DID JAMES TARKOWSKI MAKE FOR BURNLEY? 189 199 209 219

As things stand, it is expected that Archer will be a part of Gerrard’s plans as the Premier League season progresses.

The verdict

This will of course come as a blow for the clubs in pursuit, as Archer proved to be an excellent loan addition whilst at Preston last time out.

The Aston Villa forward formed an excellent relationship with Emil Riis last time out, proving to work in cohesion within a two.

Devastating when operating on the shoulder of the deepest defender, Archer’s technical ability and relentlessness in front of goal, there is a lot of reasons why top Championship clubs had been chasing him.

The young forward has an exciting future ahead of him, and whilst he may have to bide his time at Villa, if their stance does not change, he has all the necessary abilities to thrive in England’s top flight.