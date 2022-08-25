Update emerges regarding 27-year-old Charlton Athletic player

Charlton Athletic are looking to offload Craig MacGillivray, Jake Forster-Caskey and Alex Gilbey to fund further incomings before the transfer deadline, as per the South London Press.

With interest from Lincoln City and Milton Keynes Dons emerging around Diallang Jaiyesimi in the last few days.

The Imps appeared to be in the driving seat to sign Gilbey but a complication has come about, with the 27-year-old hesitant to relocate to Sincil Bank, the South London Press revealed this morning.

The attack-minded midfielder has been restricted to a sole Carabao Cup appearance for the Addicks this season, with his skillset not as appreciated by Ben Garner as it was under Johnnie Jackson.

That is no slight on his ability, the box-to-box midfielder is one of the best players in the division in his position when onsong, but his more direct approach does not tie in with Garner’s bold, possession-based methods.

Charlton are still light at centre back, left back and striker entering the final week of the window, and are required to offload more players before they can strengthen their squad, despite recouping funds through deals involving Mason Burstow, James Beadle and Nick Pope in the not too distant past.

Gilbey is a top half League One midfielder, but moves at this late stage can be difficult.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Charlton Athletic midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Ben Dempsey Ayr United Kilmarnock Falkirk Partick Thistle

Sparsely referred to as ‘The Essex Kaka’ by his team-mates, Gilbey was an important senior player for the Addicks last season and the 27-year-old has spent most of his career with Southern clubs in the EFL.

In terms of bolstering squad depth, the former Colchester United man would be an impressive addition for the vast majority of League One sides and if Lincoln is no longer an option there is a good chance that more local interest will emerge.

A lack of future planning and organisation has seen the Addicks be active in the final minutes of the transfer window in recent years, and that does not look set to change this time around.