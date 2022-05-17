Update emerges regarding 26-year-old’s current situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith is on the brink of leaving the club this summer, according to a report from The Star.

The 26-year-old’s current deal with the Owls is set to expire in June and it is understood that he may have played his last game for the club.

A product of Wednesday’s academy, Wildsmith made his debut in 2015 as he featured in his side’s 4-1 victory over Mansfield Town.

After playing 23 games for the club in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign, the shot-stopper would have been hoping to become an ever-present in the Owls’ starting eleven last season.

However, Wildsmith was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the majority of the term due to the presence of Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Whereas Wildsmith only made eight appearances for Wednesday in all competitions, Peacock-Farrell featured on 47 occasions for the club in all competitions.

The Northern Ireland international is set to return to his parent-club Burnley when his loan spell reaches a crescendo at the end of the month.

It is believed that Wednesday are currently on the lookout for a new goalkeeper who will be able to provide competition for Cameron Dawson who is set to remain at the club until 2024.

Dawson kept 18 clean-sheets for Exeter City in League One last season as he helped the club secure promotion to the third-tier during his loan spell.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield Wednesday players born in 1 of 20 1) Jaden Brown Lewisham Huddersfield Sheffield Exeter

The Verdict

Whereas Wednesday have yet to announce their retained list, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Wildsmith is one of the players who Moore decides to move on this season.

The keeper has failed to establish himself as a key player for the Owls in recent years after making his breakthrough at senior level.

In order to prevent his career from stalling, the keeper ought to be looking at sealing a move to a team who are willing to play him on a regular basis next season.

Whereas Wildsmith will be keen to test himself in League One next season, he should also be open to the possibility of moving to a club who currently reside in the fourth-tier.