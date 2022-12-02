Update emerges regarding 24-year-old’s current situation at Portsmouth

Portsmouth are confident that they will be able to retain the services of Owen Dale for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, according to a report from The News.

It is understood that as it stands, Dale’s parent-club Blackpool are not currently looking to bring him back to Bloomfield Road in the January transfer window.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is believed to be happy with the winger staying at Pompey.

The situation would only potentially change if the Championship side suffered an injury crisis or opted to part ways with Appleton.

Since sealing a season-long loan move to Fratton Park, Dale has managed to show some signs of promise in League One for Pompey.

In the 15 appearances that he has made in this division during the current term, Dale has provided four assists for his team-mates and has also scored one goal.

The 24-year-old will be aiming to make a difference for Portsmouth on Sunday when they head to Adams Park to face Wycombe Wanderers.

Having drawn their last four league fixtures, Pompey will be determined to get back to winning ways in this particular clash.

Currently seventh in the third-tier standings, Portsmouth will be looking to launch a push for a play-off place with Dale in their side over the course of the coming months.

Quiz: What club did Portsmouth FC sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Who did Portsmouth sign Niko Kranjcar from? Slavia Prague Dinamo Moscow Dinamo Zagreb Hajduk Split

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Portsmouth as they will not want to see Dale return to Blackpool in January as he has shown that he is capable of delivering the goods in League One.

If he is given the nod to start against Wycombe this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether the former Crewe Alexandra man will be able to help his side secure all three points on their travels.

By maintaining his fitness and improving his consistency, Dale could potentially play a significant role in Pompey’s quest for success between now and the end of the campaign.

Having provided 18 direct goal contributions in 60 appearances at this level during his career to date, the winger will be confident in his ability to produce some eye-catching displays in Pompey’s upcoming fixtures.