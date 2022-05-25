Update emerges regarding 23-y/o’s situation at Swansea City as EFL club clarifies transfer stance

Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda is unlikely to seal a permanent move to Peterborough United this summer.

Posh director of football Barry Fry has suggested the Jacks were looking to secure believed to be in the region of £1m for Benda which his side were unwilling to pay.

The 23-year-old was loaned out to Peterborough earlier this year after making seven appearances in all competitions for Swansea during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite featuring on nine occasions for Posh in the Championship, the keeper was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation to the third-tier.

Benda’s season was cut short due to a combination of a broken finger and a back injury that he sustained in the club’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

The German will be looking to challenge Andy Fisher for a place in Swansea’s starting eleven next season as fellow shot-stopper Ben Hamer is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract next month.

Making reference to Benda, Fry has admitted that Peterborough are not looking to re-sign the keeper this summer.

Speaking to Peterborough Today, Fry said: “I spoke to Steven as he is still in Peterborough.

“He would love to join us, but we are not getting anywhere with Swansea.

“They wanted £1m and there’s no way we’re paying that for a goalkeeper.

“Russell Martin then suggested an exchange of two of his players, including Steven, for one of ours, but that’s not going to happen.

“Steven’s wages would also be a problem for us.

“I’d say it’s unlikely to happen now and we will look elsewhere.”

The Verdict

With Peterborough opting against meeting Swansea’s valuation for Benda, it will be intriguing to see whether any other teams decide to show interest in the coming months.

Having gained some Championship experience by playing 14 games at this level last season, Benda will now be looking to make further strides in terms of his development.

In order to force his way back into contention for a place in the Jacks’ starting eleven, the keeper will need to impress Martin during pre-season.

It could be argued that Swansea should only be looking to cash in on Benda this summer if they already have a suitable replacement lined up.