Update emerges regarding 22-year-old’s future at Bristol City amid Celtic links

Antoine Semenyo could be a hot property this summer with the 22-year-old entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate next term.

Semenyo has returned from an international call-up due to injury, but that in turn has triggered some speculation around his future.

The livewire managed 20 goal contributions in just 31 second tier outings in 2021/22 and will fancy his chances of building on that in 2022/23.

If it was not for the outstanding attacking output of Andreas Weimann last season, Bristol City would have struggled to keep themselves away from the relegation conversation, and for that reason there is some anxiety around whether they will be so comfortable again under Nigel Pearson.

It has been no surprise to see Semenyo linked with a move away, with his true value in the transfer market being decreased by his contract situation at the moment.

South West sports journalist Gregor MacGregor took to Twitter to calm the nerves of Robins supporters.

He wrote: “Antoine Semenyo? Understand stories of an imminent transfer are wide of the mark.

“Nothing doing.

“Have a good weekend all.”

The Robins are in a very similar situation with Han-Noah Massengo, with one difference being that even more high profile clubs could be likely to show interest in the Frenchman.

The Verdict

Signing Kal Naismith on a free was an outstanding piece of business from the Robins, and if they are to cope with losing some key players this summer they will need to continue being just as shrewd.

From a financial point of view, re-aligning their aims for next season to simply stay up in the second tier while cashing in on Semenyo and Massengo could be the best approach for the Robins, very achievable considering the states of affairs with Reading and Birmingham City.

An element of realism may need to come into play with the club unable to invest in the squad as heavily as they have done in previous years.

The three clubs coming up from League One this season are likely to be stronger than those in 2021/22 and that could see some nerves emerge in the Bristol City camp.