Update emerges regarding 21-year-old’s situation at Hull City amid Middlesbrough interest

Jacob Greaves has turned down the offer of a new contract at Hull City, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has been in talks with the Tigers regarding fresh terms in recent weeks amid transfer interest from Middlesbrough.

It is understood that he has now rejected multiple offers from Hull.

A report from Hull Live earlier this month revealed that the Tigers had rejected an offer believed to be in the region of £5m from Middlesbrough for Greaves.

Hull are reluctant to sell the defender this summer after parting ways with fellow academy graduate Keane Lewis-Potter.

Lewis-Potter sealed a move to Brentford in July after providing 15 direct goal contributions for the Tigers in the Championship last season.

Whilst Greaves’ current deal at Hull is only set to run until the summer of 2023, the club do have an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

The defender started in the club’s recent league clashes with Bristol City and Preston North End and is expected to feature in Saturday’s meeting with Norwich City.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City in the Carabao Cup last night, Hull will be determined to get back to winning ways at the MKM Stadium this weekend.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be true, this is a significant blow for Hull as they would have been hoping to get Greaves to sign a new contract this month.

Whereas it remains to be seen whether the defender is seeking a more lucrative deal, this particular update could encourage Middlesbrough to submit a new offer.

When you consider that Greaves managed to register an respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.87 in the 46 league games that he participated in last season, Hull will not want to lose him at this stage of the transfer window as he is clearly capable of thriving at this level.

However, with there being a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Greaves’ future, the Tigers may need to draft up a list of potential replacements.