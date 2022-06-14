Update emerges regarding 21-year-old’s immediate Reading future

In what is set to be a difficult window for Reading, Royals boss Paul Ince will be striving to exit these summer months in better shape than his side started it, something that has been made more difficult by the immediate departure of John Swift.

There are also several contract situations at the Select Car Stadium that are yet to be solved, with the futures of Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent and Junior Hoilett, amongst others, yet to be decided.

According to Berkshire Live, one player that the Championship outfit are growing more hopeful that they will sign fresh terms is Femi Azeez.

The 21-year-old is yet to commit to a new deal in Berkshire but it appears that the Royals are increasingly confident that he will agree to a new contract.

Andy Yiadom and Tom Holmes are also expected to extend their Reading stay.

The verdict

If the Royals were to tie down Azeez, Holmes and Yiadom to new contracts, then that will be an excellent start to what was always going to be a difficult window.

Already losing Swift, and with lots of interest surfacing for the likes of Rinomhota and Laurent, they could quite easily lose the core of the squad.

Once Ince finds out who will remain at the club for next season, then he can start putting his full focus on the market and recruit in positions he needs to.

Azeez signing a new contract will be a huge boost for the Berkshire outfit, as he is someone who can make an impact here and now whilst he represents the future too.