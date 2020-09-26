Update emerges over the future of key Norwich City player

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki is likely to be remaining at Carrow Road despite the Canaries forward having attracted interest from a few Premier League clubs, according to the Press Association.

Pukki managed to perform well in the Premier League for the Canaries last season despite Daniel Farke’s side struggling down the bottom end of the division, with the Finland international scoring 11 goals in 36 appearances – and that form has seen him attract the interest of the likes of Wolves, Leeds United, Aston Villa, West Brom and Sheffield United.

The 30-year-old has started the season in the starting line-up for the Canaries in the Championship, and he has already registered one goal and one assist in their opening two league fixtures. That form suggests he could once again be key to a promotion push for Farke’s side having hit 29 goals in the 2018/19 campaign.

It is thought that Norwich are growing increasingly confident they can keep hold of Pukki this window and that the forward who singed a three-year deal last year is prepared to stay at the club this window. However, the Canaries would need to be challenging at the top of the league to keep him in January.

The verdict

This is really good news for Norwich who will be relying on Pukki to once again get them enough goals to have them challenging at the top of the Championship. The Finland international has a strong relationship with Frake and the supporters and it is likely to be that which is keeping him committed to the club despite relegation.

Pukki has already been heavily involved in Norwich’s first two matches and although he went through a couple of periods without scoring last term, he remained a key player to have at the top of the pitch in terms of the Canaries’ build-up play.

It would be very late in the window for them to lose him now in terms of them being able to find a replacement. So, keeping hold of Pukki will now be crucial in determining whether they can be in and around the top two come the January window.