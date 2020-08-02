Update emerges over Stoke City prospect as Chelsea, Celtic and Tottenham circle

Stoke City appear to be bracing themselves for the departure of Mo Sankoh, with the Stoke Sentinel reporting that the club look set to lose the 16-year-old as a plethora of Europe’s top clubs continue to circle.

The Netherlands youth international has been in sparkling form for the club’s under 18 side this term and now looks set to depart as clubs such as Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Everton weigh up a move for one of the countries best young prospects.

Sankoh originally arrived at the Bet365 Stadium back in the summer of 2018 from Sparta Rotterdam and has since gone onto make a really strong impression for the club’s youth side, notching an impressive nine goals and nine assists in 16 appearances for the Potters.

It is reported that the club could well receive a larger fee if the youngster is indeed sold to rival English club, as Sankoh is under the age of 24, meaning that the Potters would be entitled to compensation.

The Verdict

Stoke City will undoubtedly be disappointed to lose such a talented young player, however the club will also be keen to acknowledge the fact that it is another example of their academy coming up trumps in what is a testing time for Football League clubs across the country.

The club should receive a healthy compensation fee for the youngster and will no doubt take solace from the fact that they have played a key role in this young player’s development over the last few years.

Sankoh could well have had a bright future at the club, with the likes of Tyrese Campbell showcasing the pathway that is available for young players at the club in more recent times.

However, as is usually the norm, it is becoming harder and harder for EFL clubs to compete with the financial might of the European elite when it comes to holding on to their best young talent.