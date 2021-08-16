Update emerges over Sheffield United’s pursuit of international player as club stance outlined

Roma are set to allow goalkeeper Robin Olsen leave the club before the transfer window closes as they look to move on some fringe players, but there has yet to be any contact between them and Sheffield United, according to TuttoMercatoweb.

Sheffield United have reportedly been interested in making a potential move for Olsen before the window closes this summer with the Blades potentially having to look for a new goalkeeper if Aaron Ramsdale departs.

Ramsdale has been consistently linked with a potential move to Arsenal this summer, and it has been reported by the Sunday Mirror that he could be prepared to hand in a transfer request to force through a move before the window comes to a close.

There were reports circulating that Sheffield United had managed to reach an agreement with Roma over a loan move for Olsen and that the Italian club were now pushing the Sweden international to make the switch to Bramall Lane.

However, the latest report from TuttoMercatoweb has now suggested that Sheffield United are yet to have made any direct contact with Roma regarding a move Olsen.

The report adds that Olsen is going to be one of the fringe players that Roma look to move on before the window shuts, but that a move to Sheffield United is not looking likely at this stage.

The verdict

It would have been a surprise to see Sheffield Untied secure a loan move for Olsen this summer really considering that he is Sweden’s number one goalkeeper and he has spent time out on loan with Everton as well as playing in Serie A in the last few years.

That suggests that the keeper is perhaps a level above the Championship and he might want to drop down to the English second tier.

Sheffield United might well have to revisit their interest in Olsen though if Ramsdale is to leave the club for Arsenal before the window closes.

Olsen would be a quality replacement on paper at least, but he has yet to experience life in the Championship and might have not been tasked with dealing with set-pieces and long throw-ins under physical pressure as often as we would have to do in the Championship. Therefore bringing him in would be something of a risk.

It does seem as though Roma are keen to offload him so Sheffield United would be able to use that to their advantage if they did need to make a late move for him should Ramsdale depart.