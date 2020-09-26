Update emerges over Nottingham Forest making move for Premier League attacker

Nottingham Forest have been long-term admirers of West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, but the Reds could struggle to fund a move for him given his wages, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Forest have already brought in the likes of Lyle Taylor and Luke Freeman this window as they look to add more of a goal threat to their side this term, but so far they have been unable to gel as an attacking unit and score goals in the final third.

Grosicki only arrived at West Brom back in January from Hull City, but the Poland international has so far been unable to force himself into the Baggies’ starting line-up either – and Forest have been linked with a potential move for the 32-year-old.

However, it is thought that although Grosicki has been a target for Forest during the last few transfer windows his wages demands might prove to be too much for the Reds to go on and secure a move for the experienced winger.

Grosicki. Been a Forest target three times in last four windows. Maybe one day. Big wages … https://t.co/HSrz986b9h — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 25, 2020

The Verdict

Forest have not got off to the strongest start to the campaign and the Reds could need to add more firepower to the side before the window closes. Although arguably Lamouchi’s side do have plenty of options available to them in their squad and it is more about finding a balance to make their options work together.

Grosicki is a very experienced player and would add proven Championship quality to their squad, and he has that little bit of magic in him that can decide tight matches. That is something that Forest could benefit from given the sort of fine margins that have cost them so far this term.

However, it seems like the Championship club will be unlikely to match the sort of wages West Brom are paying to the winger, so it would probably depend on whether the Poland international is willing to take something of a cut to those wages to get more guaranteed game time.