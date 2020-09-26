Update emerges over Nottingham Forest defender following Huddersfield defeat

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi suggested that defender Joe Worrall could be out of action for around six to seven weeks, following the Reds’ 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Worrall established himself as a regular in Forest’s starting line-up last term and delivered many impressive performances to help the Reds mount a top-six challenge – and the 23-year-old has even been linked with a potential move to Premier League Burnley this window.

However, the defender who had started Forest’s opening two league matches of the campaign missed out on Nottingham Forest’s trip to Huddersfield with a foot injury. That meant Lamouchi named a whole new back four against the Terriers with both new signings Scott McKenna and Loic Mbe Soh starting.

Quiz: 6 of these Nottingham Forest facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa True False

Both Soh and McKenna delivered encouraging performances on their first starts for the club, but the Reds still missed the presence of Worrall back at the heart of their defence. Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live following the defeat, Lamouchi admitted Forest could be without the defender for around six weeks.

He said: “He will probably be out for six or seven weeks.

“He has broken something in his foot. It is a blow.

“But when you start bad, you have some bad news and bad news.

“With the new players and the new faces, we need some positive things – like the two centre-backs.

“We need to give the new players positivity.”

The Verdict

This is a blow for Forest who have already got off to a very poor start to the Championship season that has seen Lamouchi come under real pressure from supporters. Worrall is a crucial player for the Reds under the Frenchman and his reliable presence will be a loss over the next few weeks.

Forest will have to rely on their two new signings coming in and forming an understanding very quickly, and although there were signs of that against Huddersfield the Reds still did give away some good opportunities to their opponents especially when they were chasing the game.

Worrall had been linked with a move away but you feel any chance of that happening will have been stopped by him picking up this injury, so the Reds will at least be able to call upon his services when he has made a recovery from his injury.