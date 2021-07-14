Update emerges over Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman amidst Swansea City and Leeds United transfer interest

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is said to have been left out of the club’s pre-season training camp by Magpies boss Steve Bruce, as per a recent report by the Sunderland Echo.

This update comes after it was earlier revealed by Football Insider that the 24-year-old had turned down a move to Leeds United after expressing concerns that he would not be a regular starter at Elland Road due to the form and presence of Illan Meslier.

It appears that the offer from the Whites was a loan deal with an option to buy in 12 months, however it appears that a move to Yorkshire is off the cards for the time being.

Bruce doesn’t see Woodman as part of his plans after the keeper returned from a two season loan spell with Swansea City and the fact that he has been left out of the camp could alert the Swans once again, who are said to be keen on reuniting with the player for a third time.

Woodman is said to be in Croydon at present, a part of the country that he knows well from his youth days at Crystal Palace prior to joining Newcastle.

The Verdict

The news of Woodman being out of Newcastle’s plans and Leeds United’s failed bid will surely come as a massive boost for the Swans who have seemingly not given up hope of bringing the 24-year-old back to the Liberty Stadium.

Bruce and co are thought to be more open to selling the keeper immediately rather than facilitating a loan deal with an option to buy, which could scupper any plans that Steve Cooper has for a reunion.

There are bound to be a lot of suitors out there for the shot stopper as he is easily one of England’s best keepers outside of the national team.

Bringing him back to Swansea would be a major coup if they can pull it off.