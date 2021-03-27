Update emerges over long-term future of Derby County ace facing uncertain future

Derby County’s on loan defender George Edmundson is facing an uncertain future when he heads back to parent club Rangers in the summer with the Scottish champions having doubts over him, per Football Insider.

Edmundson was signed by Derby on a loan deal until the end of the campaign in January, with the defender pushed far down the pecking order at Rangers who also brought in Jack Simpson from Bournemouth to make his chances of playing even more limited. The 23-year-old has managed to make a decent impression so far with the Rams and has made six Championship appearances (Sofascore).

During those matches, he has managed to average three clearances, 1.3 tackles and won 5.5 duels per game (Sofascore). The defender has also scored one goal for Derby which came during their 2-0 win at home to Huddersfield Town in February. It will be interesting to see whether those displays have done enough to convince Wayne Rooney’s side to make a permanent move for him.

“Quiz:

1 of 24 Rob Hulse Retired Still playing

According to Football Insider, Rangers are having internal doubts over the defender’s abilities and whether he can play a part for them moving forwards when he returns to Ibrox in the summer. The Scottish champions are also already being linked with a move for another centre-back which would push Edmundson further down the pecking order.

The verdict

Edmundson was always likely to find it tough to win his place back in the Rangers set-up when he returns to the cub in the summer. Although he has managed to get some much-needed game time for his development and shown some encouraging signs with his performances on the field for the Rams during his loan spell in the Championship so far.

Derby are going to need to add players to the squad in the summer if they are to improve on what has been a challenging campaign. Edmundson has offered some extra quality to the squad and he might have done enough to convince them that he is worthy of a permanent move to the club. The 23-year-old certainly by this update needs to find himself a new home in the summer.

The Rams are best placed to take advantage of Rangers’ stance on the defender in the summer, but there might well be other interested parties. Rooney will therefore need to decide whether he feels he wants to target another option in the summer, or whether he would like to keep the 23-year-old at the club.