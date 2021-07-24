Update emerges over Liverpool’s Harry Wilson as Fulham close in on multi-million pound agreement

Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson was absent from their pre-season clash against Bundesliga outfit Mainz on Friday night with Jurgen Klopp’s side not wanting to impact his likely move to Fulham, according to the Daily Mail.

It has been reported that Fulham have been leading the race for Wilson’s signature this summer, with them emerging as the front runners for his signature ahead of the likes of Swansea City and West Brom.

An update on Wilson’s situation was provided by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who revealed that the attacker should manage to secure himself a move to Fulham before the transfer window closes. While The Sun have also reported that he is nearing a £10 million move to Craven Cottage now.

According to the latest report from the Daily Mail, Wilson remains with Liverpool’s pre-season squad in Austria at the moment.

However, the 24-year-old was not included in their squad for the friendly against Mainz on Friday night due to Klopp’s side not wanting a potential injury to impact on his impending move to Fulham.

The Verdict

It seems as though it should now only be a matter of time before Fulham are able to secure a move for Wilson this summer if the transfer has got to the stage where Liverpool are leaving him out of matches to avoid him picking up any injuries. The Premier League side will be wanting to protect the £10million that they are set to receive for the Wales international.

Fulham have yet to make any summer signings at this stage and therefore they will be keen to get this deal wrapped up as soon as possible.

The 24-year-old would be a coup for them and he is someone that should give them a real lift heading into the new campaign given he is proven to be one of the best-attacking players in the Championship.

The move will be just what Wilson needs now to start properly fulfilling his potential at a permanent home and at a club who can seriously challenge for promotion next term.

It seems from this update that they will not have to wait too long now barring any late hiccups to the deal.