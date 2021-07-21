Update emerges over Liverpool stance on key Sheffield United transfer target amid latest development

Liverpool have informed defender Ben Davies that he is still set to leave Anfield this summer despite having featured for them during their pre-season friendly against FC Wacker Innesbruck, according to the Sheffield Star.

It has been reported by The Sun that Sheffield United are keen to secure a potential move for Davies this summer as Slavisa Jokanovic aims to bolster his defensive options ahead of the new Championship campaign. The Liverpool defender has emerged on their radar after they missed out on a move for Matt Clarke.

There have also been reports from the Scottish Sun that Celtic could also reignite their interest in Davies this summer and pursue either a permanent or loan deal for the Liverpool defender. That comes after they missed out on a move for him during the January transfer window.

According to the latest report from The Sheffield Star, Davies featured for Liverpool during their pre-season friendly against FC Wacker Innesbruck and played half an hour for them in the game.

However, despite that Jurgen Klopp’s side have told the defender that he is still free to make a move away from Anfield before the window closes.

The verdict

This is a major positive for Sheffield United because there might have been some concerns that Liverpool might decide to keep hold of Davies for a while longer if he is getting minutes in pre-season.

However, that was always unlikely given that the former Preston player could not get aby regular game time last term even when they were affected by injury issues.

If anything, the fact that he is getting valuable minutes into him at this stage in pre-season should be seen as a positive for the Blades ahead of a potential move.

Jokanovic would be wanting him to arrive in the very best condition so that he can make an immediate impact on their side in the Championship and that could happen if he is building fitness.

Davies has been devoid of first-team minutes since January really and Liverpool likely just want to assure any side that are interested in him that he is getting game time and fitness under his belt ahead of a potential move.

Sheffield United though are going to need to move quickly if they want to secure his services.