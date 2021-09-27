Update emerges over Derby County’s potential ownership situation with one party looking into situation

Former Derby County chairman Andy Appleby is looking into the Rams’ current situation ahead of a potential move to takeover the club, according to Derbyshire Live.

The Rams are officially in administration now and they have been deducted 12 points from their tally in the Championship table as a result.

While Derby could yet be handed further points deductions over the coming weeks that will put them in an even more difficult situation in the league.

The need to find a buyer is obviously great at the moment for Derby’s administrators, but they did reveal last week that there is considerable interest in the football club from various potential buyers.

There have also been further reports that there could be as many as seven or eight credible expressions of interest in taking over the Rams from different potential backers.

It is believed that interest in taking over Derby is thought to be coming from America, Europe, Asia and also from within the UK as well, according to Derbyshire Live.

According to the latest update from Derbyshire Live, Appleby is continuing to keep a lookout at Derby’s current off-the-field situation, although it is not yet known whether anything concrete in terms of a takeover bid will result from that.

The verdict

Appleby is clearly someone that does have an interest in potentially helping Derby through this difficult period and ensuring that the club survives the administration process.

That is understandable considering his connection with the Rams having spent time as the club’s chairman and he will not just want to sit back and watch them fold on the coming months if a takeover can not be completed soon.

Therefore, this report does outline some hope for Derby supporters to cling onto. At the moment, that is all that they can really hope for because until a solid takeover attempt is made and completed things are going to remain very up in the air.

It will be interesting to see if Appleby makes an attempt to buy the football club with help from elsewhere in the coming weeks and months, but for now it does not seem that is going to happen imminently.