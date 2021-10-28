Update emerges over deal for sale of Hull City

Hull City may find themselves back in the Championship but the club’s fans and its owners haven’t had the greatest relationship over the last few years – but that connection could soon come to an end, with Hull Live reporting that a deal has been agreed for the sale of the club.

The Tigers have been battling at the bottom end of the second tier table so far this year but the side did well last season to bounce back up a league by gaining promotion under Grant McCann.

It wasn’t long ago though that the club were battling in the top flight – and it came at a time when current owner Assem Allam first took the reins at the KCOM Stadium. He took over the side around ten years ago and he has since overseen various promotions and relegations from the side.

However, the relationship between Allam and the fans has soured recently and it led to the owner deciding that he try and pass the club on to a new buyer. Despite putting Hull on the market for some time now, he remains the chairman of the club and has been unable to flog the Tigers to anyone as of yet.

Interest though has picked up in the Tigers, especially with them now back in the second tier of English football. The current prospective buyer is Acun Ilicali and a deal has reportedly been agreed between the two – but that doesn’t mean a deal is officially complete quite yet.

The full deal has yet to be laid out and officially signed, sealed and agreed. It means that while a deal has reportedly been agreed according to Hull Live, Allam is still the chairman for now and will be until these proper terms are signed.

The Verdict

Allam has been on the lookout to sell Hull for quite some time now, so the fact there could be a deal done in the near future is good news for him. The club’s fans too will be happy to see the club passed onto new ownership and a new era begin with the second tier side.

While it’s still very early to get carried away and believe that a deal will most definitely happen, it is certainly a positive step. If the two can now make things official, then it should be good for all parties involved, especially as the club has been on the market for a while.