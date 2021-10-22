Update emerges over Cardiff City’s plans over Mick McCarthy’s future and search for potential successor

Cardiff City’s hierarchy are thought to be considering whether or not to make a change in the dugout after the Bluebirds’ meeting with Middlesbrough on Saturday, according to Wales Online.

Mick McCarthy is a manager under ever-mounting pressure after the Bluebirds’ 2-0 defeat at Fulham in mid-week made it seven successive defeats in the Championship.

That record has seen them slide dangerously down the table and they are now just one place and two points above the bottom three.

Considering their dismal run of form, there will be many supporters who can not understand why McCarthy is still in post following the defeats to both Swansea City and Fulham.

It is believed by Wales Online that is partly down to financial reasons and also because matches are coming very thick and fast at the moment.

The Bluebirds face a Middlesbrough side who have just won two on the bounce and are starting to gel as a team despite having had to contend with a lot of injuries especially in defence.

It is vital that Cardiff stop the rot against Middlesbrough in any way that they can and McCarthy will be hoping his players can show that they are still willing to fight for his position with their performance in the early kick-off.

According to Wales Online, Cardiff’s hierarchy are now considering whether to make a change and part ways with McCarthy after the game against Middlesbrough.

While they are also thought to be weighing up which manager they could attract given the limited playing budget they would have to work with.

The verdict

Unfortunately for McCarthy, there seems to be an air of inevitability about him losing his job at Cardiff at the moment.

It seems to be a case of when now, rather than if the Bluebirds will make that change in the dugout to try and turn things around.

One thing is for sure, the Middlesbrough game has to be McCarthy’s last chance to try and change the direction of travel and maybe just about save his job.

Anything other than a win really and he will still be under so much pressure that it will be hard for the club’s hierarchy not to make a change.

You can understand the Bluebirds not rushing into the decision with McCarthy’s future, but they also now can not fail to act with their losing run having extended to seven matches. It does seem by this update that they could now finally be ready to act.

Finding the right manager who can turn things around and also be prepared to work within a restricted playing budget will not be an easy job.

Therefore, they might have been taking their time over McCarthy to assess their other options, so by now, you would expect them to have at least an idea of who to go for if and when they part ways with their current manager.