Update emerges on Wycombe Wanderers claim against Derby County

Wycombe Wanderers have received no contact from Derby County’s administrators or the Rams’ former owner Mel Morris regarding their legal claim against the club and they do not believe a resolution will be reached anytime soon, according to The Athletic.

The update comes after a breakthrough was made in Middlesbrough’s claim against County – one that dates back to 2019 when Derby pipped Boro to a play-off place and then were subsequently charged with financial mismanagement.

After Gibson published lengthy statements recently surrounding Quantuma’s claims that both the Teessiders and Chairboys’ actions were holding up a potential takeover of the club, Morris emerged from the shadows last week with a statement of his own.

The man who put Derby into administration said that he would personally deal with the claims of Boro and Wycombe, allowing the takeover process to continue without any more hold-ups.

And whilst a breakthrough occurred on Friday regarding the situation with Middlesbrough, there has been no contact with League One side Wycombe, who missed out on survival in the Championship by a point last season and are pursuing financial compensation due to Derby staying up and not following the financial rules.

The Verdict

Whilst one claim is out of the way in the form of Boro’s, it’s important that Wycombe have their situation seen through as well.

Morris did personally state that he would handle it but if Gibson has been reached out to and not Chairboys owner Robert Couhig then that’s not really fair.

Perhaps this latest update will speed the process up but on the other hand it could complicate matters further just when it looked like Derby were in the clear to proceed with getting new owners.

A swift resolution is needed though and if Boro and Gibson are going to be financially compensated by Morris then Wycombe deserve to be as well.