Highlights Wrexham have not yet approached Barnsley striker James Norwood, despite previous claims of interest.

Norwood, who had a strong season with Barnsley, could potentially leave the club after the arrival of two new strikers.

Wrexham, who are in need of attacking reinforcements due to an injury to Paul Mullin, could benefit from signing Norwood for their ambitious project.

Wrexham are yet to make an approach for Barnsley striker James Norwood, according to Barnsley Chronicle journalist Doug O'Kane.

It had been claimed by journalist Alan Nixon earlier this week that the Red Dragons were interested in Norwood as they prepare for life back in League Two following their promotion from the National League last season.

Norwood was a regular for the Tykes last term, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 49 appearances to help his side to the League One play-off final where they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley triggered the option in Norwood's contract to keep him at Oakwell for another year, but he could be allowed to leave after the arrival of two new strikers at the club.

Max Watters has returned to South Yorkshire on a permanent basis from Cardiff City after a successful loan spell, while the Reds have also brought in Andrew Dallas, who scored 21 goals in 50 appearances for Solihull Moors and Chesterfield in the National League last season.

New Tykes manager Neill Collins also has last season's top scorer Devante Cole, Aaron Leya Iseka, Aidan Marsh, Oli Shaw and Fabio Jalo at his disposal in the forward areas.

What is the latest on Wrexham's striker situation?

Wrexham could be forced into the market for attacking reinforcements after talisman Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung in the 3-1 win over a youthful Manchester United side during the club's pre-season trip to the United States.

Mullin required treatment for several minutes and walked off the pitch with an oxygen mask after a collision with United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and he will miss the start of the season.

The 28-year-old scored an incredible 47 goals in 53 appearances for the Red Dragons last season and manager Phil Parkinson was furious with Bishop's challenge on the striker.

"It is a real blow for us. You can’t hide away from that," Parkinson told The Athletic. "I thought it was a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper and it should have been a straight red. If it is not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it is still a dangerous challenge. So, if you add the two scenarios together, he should have been off the pitch. It was a dangerous challenge and Mulls is our talisman.

"I’m fuming with it. I have to be honest about that. It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game. I can’t say any more than the fact I’m not happy with it at all."

Wrexham do have options available to cover during Mullin's absence, including Ollie Palmer, Liam McAlinden, Billy Waters and Sam Dalby, but the club are known to have funds under the ambitious ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and they could try to tempt Norwood to make the move to the Racecourse Ground.

Would James Norwood be a good signing for Wrexham?

Norwood would be an excellent signing for the Red Dragons.

He proved his ability in League One with the Tykes last season and it would be a huge coup if Wrexham could convince him to drop down to the fourth tier.

Norwood scored 29 goals in his last season at the level with Tranmere Rovers during the 2018-19 campaign and he could potentially form a prolific partnership with Mullin once he returns to fitness.

Barnsley will be reluctant to allow Norwood to depart, but the striker could be keen to join the Red Dragons' exciting project.