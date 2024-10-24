Wrexham have appointed a new architect as they step up plans to build a new Kop stand, with hopes that it will be complete by 2026.

The Red Dragons have been on a remarkable journey since Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club, with the side winning two promotions in the past two years.

However, their ambitions aren’t restricted to what happens on the pitch, and it’s no secret that they have desires to expand and improve the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham stadium development latest

The Kop stand behind the goal is something they have been looking to develop over the past few years, but a series of issues meant they were only able to put temporary seating in place.

Whilst that has increased the capacity for the League One season, it isn’t the permanent solution that the owners want.

But, there was good news on that front, as The Athletic revealed that the Welsh club has appointed architectural firm Populous to redesign the Kop.

They are experienced in this field, as they have been involved in several stadium projects in the past, including Tottenham’s new ground, and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The update adds that they hope everything will be finalised by 2026, with the Kop set to have a 5,500 capacity when done.

This is an exciting time to be a Wrexham fan, as the club have made major progress in the past few years, but it doesn’t look as though they plan on slowing down.

Of course, it’s not going to be easy to keep growing as a club, but the owners are committed to improving Wrexham, and this is the latest example of that.

Their recent rise has captured the imagination of the fans, and there are plenty of new supporters turning up to watch Wrexham now as well, so it makes sense that they are looking to increase the capacity and develop the ground.

As well as giving more people the chance to turn up, this will also increase revenue in the long-term, and it’s another step in the right direction for the club.

Phil Parkinson and Wrexham will be aiming for promotion

Whilst all of this is exciting, what happens on the pitch is still central to the Wrexham project, and, to their credit, the players and boss Phil Parkinson keep delivering.

Some wondered how Wrexham would be able to cope with another promotion, but they have settled to life in League One with ease, and they currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot.

League One Table (as of 24/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 11 12 28 2 Wrexham 12 11 24 3 Wycombe Wanderers 11 7 23 4 Mansfield Town 11 6 23 5 Huddersfield Town 12 5 19 6 Exeter City 11 5 19

It remains to be seen whether they can maintain this brilliant early season form, but there is a lot of experience and quality in the group, so they will believe it’s a possibility.

Wrexham are back in action on Saturday when they travel to The Valley to take on Charlton Athletic in what is sure to be a tough test.