Burnley will not stand in the way of Wout Weghorst leaving Turf Moor again this summer, although he's yet to hold talks with Manchester United about a more permanent agreement to extend his stay at Old Trafford. There is other Premier League interest in him, though.

Man United swooped to sign Weghorst from Burnley in the January transfer window, agreeing a deal that saw his loan at Besiktas terminated early.

However, the Dutch striker hasn't set the world alight in a Man United shirt and, heading into the summer, there's a question mark as to where he will be playing his football when the 2023/24 campaign begins.

Does Weghorst have a future at Burnley?

Weghorst was signed by Burnley in early 2022, at the midpoint of the club's relegation campaign.

The striker scored two goals and registered three assists in 20 Premier League appearances, but couldn't keep the Clarets in the division.

Since then he's had loans with Besiktas and Man United. However, it appears that he's not done enough to convince Burnley he's got a future with the club, as Vincent Kompany leads them back into the Premier League after a stellar Championship campaign.

The Telegraph report that whilst "he is under contract at Burnley, it is thought the newly-promoted club would allow him to leave again" in the summer.

Could Man United re-sign Weghorst?

The Telegraph have confirmed that there have been no conversations about Weghorst returning to Old Trafford if he heads for the Burnley exit door in the summer.

That's despite Man United looking for a new striker this coming summer after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit and Anthony Martial's struggle for fitness.

Weghorst, 30, is said to be open to staying at Man United as well. He's scored two goals and registered three assists in 25 appearances across all competitions since arriving at Old Trafford to play under fellow Dutchman, Erik ten Hag.

What next for Weghorst amid Burnley exit talk?

The striker is in limbo, there's little denying that.

Within The Telegraph's report, they state "as it stands will return to Turf Moor" where he has two years remaining on his contract.

An exit, though, feels like it will be on the cards with Burnley open to moving the Dutch international on again.

It's claimed that there is Premier League interest in Weghorst elsewhere: "(Weghorst) has interest from Premier League teams following his return to English football."