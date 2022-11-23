Update emerges on whether Rangers have agreed to trigger Mick Beale’s release clause at QPR

Reports that Scottish Premiership side Rangers had agreed to activate the release clause of Queens Park Rangers boss Mick Beale aren’t correct, according to the Daily Record.

The Gers will need to fork out a fee if they want to lure their former assistant head coach to Ibrox, with the 42-year-old taking up the head coach role at Loftus Road and remaining there to this day.

This is despite the fact Wolverhampton Wanderers made an approach for him last month – an approach that was turned down by the Englishman who stood firm despite having the opportunity to manage in the Premier League.

However, he is now in pole position to win the top job at Ibrox and could potentially be open to a move to Glasgow considering he already became accustomed to life in Scotland before moving on from the Gers to Aston Villa last year.

And if the Scottish top-tier side do make an approach for him, Beale’s loyalty will be tested once more with QPR’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand expressing his unwillingness to stand in the 42-year-old’s way if he does wish to move on.

The Gers would need to pay a reported £1.5m compensation fee – but have seemingly not agreed to pay his release clause yet with five or six others also believed to be in contention for the top job.

The Verdict:

He could be a good addition for the Gers as someone who already knows the club and with that, he should be able to make a short-term impact that could end up dragging them back into the title race.

Currently sitting nine points adrift of league leaders, they will desperately need that short-term boost to give them hope because Ange Postecoglou’s side won’t be stopped without it.

He will also know some of the Gers’ players inside out and considering he won a Scottish Premiership title during his time at the club alongside Steven Gerrard, he will probably know how to get the best out of them.

And those he hasn’t worked with will feel like new signings, so this potential appointment could end up being a real success after seeing him thrive as a head coach during his short time in the English capital.

QPR may have endured a poor run of form before the World Cup break – but they are still in a strong position at this stage and can be pleased with much of their work this season.