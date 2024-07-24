Lazio will have to sell players if they are to sign midfielder Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, via Sport Witness, who say that the Black Cats' valuation of the 18-year-old, is higher than the Serie A side's transfer budget.

Bellingham only joined Sunderland last summer, when he signed from Birmingham City for a reported £3million.

He then enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at the Stadium of Light, which has seemingly attracted the attention of others.

Jobe Bellingham 2023/24 Championship stats for Sunderland - from SofaScore Appearances 45 Goals 7 Shots per Game 1.2 Shots on Target per Game 0.5 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 87% Dribble Success Rate 50% Duel Success Rate 47%

Recent reports claimed that Lazio are keen on the Sunderland man, although it seems they will have work to do if they are to get a deal done.

Serie A side will have to sell to buy Jobe Bellingham

As per this latest update, Bellingham is indeed a player that Lazio like, as he ticks a number of boxes the Italian side are looking for in targets this summer.

However, the Serie A side's total transfer budget for the market as things stand, is reportedly €10million.

That is apparently considerably less than what Sunderland are demanding for the sale of Bellingham in the current transfer window.

Consequently, it is suggested that Lazio will have to sell players this summer in order to raise funds, before they can make a move to sign the midfielder.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Bellingham's contract with the Black Cats, securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2026/27 season.

They are therefore in a strong position to respond to any offers that come in for the teenager during this summer's transfer window.

Having finished last season 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone, Sunderland enter a new era this season, as Regis Le Bris takes over as the club's new manager.

The Black Cats are set to begin their campaign on Saturday 10th August, when they travel to the Welsh capital to take on Cardiff City.

It does feel as though this latest revelation on the future of Bellingham is a good one for those at The Stadium of Light.

The midfielder produced a solid first season for Sunderland, where he showed just what he might be able to do in the years to come.

As a result, they are not going to want to lose him with so long remaining both on his contract, and in his career as a whole.

Related Sunderland to beat Sheffield Wednesday in race to sign ex-Leeds United player Sunderland look set to sign Ian Poveda as the player has now undergone his medical at the club.

That of course, means he can become a major asset for the Black Cats if they keep him around, so the fact that Lazio may struggle to get a deal done as things stand is a positive for them.

Indeed, it will be good for Sunderland fans to see their side standing firm over their demands, in the face of interest from big name and top-flight clubs in one of their players.

So with that in mind, this does feel like one situation that ought to be a source of confidence and optimism for the Black Cats heading into next season as things stand.