Update emerges on West Ham’s pursuit of Hull City star

West Ham United remain interested in Hull City’s Keane Lewis Potter with discussions ongoing but the two sides are yet to strike an agreement for his services, as per a Twitter update from Hull Live journalist Baz Cooper.

The 21-year-old has been a key player and one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Tigers this season, appearing in every one of their 46 league games and recording 12 goals and four assists in the process.

His goalscoring contributions have helped to keep the East Yorkshire outfit afloat in the division and this hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Brentford reported to have had a £12m bid rejected during the winter window.

The Bees aren’t the only side thought to have been interested in luring the England youth international away from the MKM Stadium, with the Hammers and local rivals Tottenham Hotspur also reported to be keeping tabs on his situation.

It seems as though the former have gone further than that with reporter Cooper revealing that discussions between the parties have already taken place.

As of yet though, they are yet to agree a deal with Hull holding the power at the negotiating table. Lewis-Potter’s contract may be set to expire in 2023 – but his side have the option to trigger a 12-month extension, allowing them to maximise their price tag.

The Verdict:

Considering his contract situation owner Acun Ilicali may want to hold out for a fee close to £20m – and you can’t blame him considering he still has two years left on his current deal if you take the extension into account.

However, it could also be argued that this upcoming window may be their last chance to secure a sizeable fee for his services with his value likely to reduce as his deal continues to run down.

At this stage, it would be difficult to see him signing a new deal with top-tier interest in his signature, although an impressive summer window could tempt him to sign on the dotted line if the potential new deal is good enough.

And you wouldn’t bet against Ilicali splashing the cash during the summer considering his ambitions for the club. With this aim of getting back to the top tier, they may want to retain Lewis-Potter but that would be a risk if they did spend high fees in the market.

They still need to abide by the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules and without selling him on, they probably won’t be able to spend a lot on transfer fees and wages without breaching the limits.