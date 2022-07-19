Update emerges on West Ham interest in Blackburn Rovers forward amid links with Chelsea deal

West Ham United still retain an interest in signing Ben Brereton Diaz this summer.

According to AS Chile, the Hammers are interested in signing the Blackburn Rovers forward.

That is despite the Premier League club working on the signing of Armando Broja from Chelsea.

The forward has attracted interest from West Ham and Leeds United following a sensational campaign for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The Chile international scored 22 goals in the Championship as the side finished 8th in the table.

While no formal offers have been lodged Blackburn’s way, it is still expected that the two top flight sides will compete to sign the striker this summer.

Brereton Diaz only has 12 months remaining on his contract, with new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson having arrived to replace the outgoing Mowbray.

There has been some significant squad upheaval this transfer window, with the likes of Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Nyambe all departing at the end of their respective contracts.

All three played an important role in the side last season, with preparations for the new campaign now well underway.

Blackburn begin their new term at Ewood Park against QPR on July 30.

The Verdict

West Ham’s biggest issue last season was juggling so many games with so few players available in the first team squad.

In particular, Michail Antonio struggled with the amount of game time he had to play by himself up front.

That makes the hunt for both Broja and Brereton Diaz make a lot of sense, especially given Antonio may not have so many years left at the top.

In that sense, getting both may look excessive at first but they could easily strike a fun partnership and could even surpass the Jamaican international in the pecking order at the London Stadium by the end of the current season.