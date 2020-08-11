Update emerges on West Brom’s transfer plans ahead of Premier League return

West Brom have reportedly got a transfer budget of £25million to spend during the summer as they prepare for life back in the Premier League according to Football Insider.

The Baggies won promotion into the top-flight on the final day of the season, as they drew 2-2 with QPR at The Hawthorns without any supporters in attendance.

Slaven Bilic’s side finished second in the table, and will be eager to make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of their swift return to the Premier League.

But we’ve seen the likes of Fulham and Aston Villa spend a sizeable amount in transfer fees when preparing for a return to the top-flight, but this isn’t going to be the case with the Baggies.

Football Insider have reported that Bilic has been given a transfer budget of £25million up-front, with any other funds being made available through potential player sales.

It’s going to be a fiercely competitive battle to survive in the Premier League next season, but Bilic will be hoping that he can get his recruitment right during the summer, as they look to avoid an immediate return to the second-tier of English football.

Are these facts about West Brom actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The Verdict:

This is a smart move in the long-term.

Given the off-the-field uncertainty in sporting events at this moment in time, it would be a stupid decision to throw a considerable amount of money at signings during the summer transfer window for any promoted club.

We’ve already seen Fulham’s tactics of buying a number of players backfire when they were relegated from the top-flight.

I think Slaven Bilic will be able to work effectively within that budget though, and he’s a ‘big enough’ manager to attract high-quality players to the club ahead of their return to the Premier League.