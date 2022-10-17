Update emerges on West Brom’s pursuit of Plymouth Argyle manager

West Bromwich Albion are yet to make contact with Plymouth Argyle regarding the services of their manager Steven Schumacher, according to this morning’s update from Plymouth Live.

The 38-year-old has guided the Pilgrims to the top of the League One table following a lightning start to their campaign, continuing to establish themselves as a real force in the division despite Ryan Lowe’s departure last year.

Credited heavily for his role in Lowe’s success at Home Park, Schumacher has stepped up to the managerial role seamlessly and was extremely close to guiding his side to the top-six finish last term.

Quiz: 14 questions about West Brom’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 How many league goals have they scored? 13 15 17 19

And a finish in the promotion mix will be their aim once more despite the competition they face from other sides in the division, with the Devon-based outfit retaining their consistency in recent months, going unbeaten for more than two months in all competitions.

The Baggies, on the other hand, have underachieved massively so far this season and are only out of the drop zone at this stage because of their 2-0 away victory against Reading at the weekend.

According to Alan Nixon, Plymouth’s boss is on their radar as one of multiple potential options CEO Ron Gourlay is currently considering at The Hawthorns. At this stage though, they haven’t launched an official approach for the 38-year-old.

The Verdict:

He would probably be one of their better options as a potential long-term addition at The Hawthorns.

If he can stay at the helm in the Midlands for at least a few years, that will provide the Baggies with real stability and that should give them a much better chance of being successful.

Of course he hasn’t managed in the second tier before – but Michael Beale and John Eustace are very inexperienced as head coaches in the EFL and have both done exceptionally well thus far.

That should give Gourlay the confidence to take a chance on someone like Schumacher or Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, with both managers arguably deserving to be operating at a higher level.

There are no guarantees that either will leave their position to take up the top job in the Midlands – and this is why Gourlay needs to have quite a few options on his shortlist.

Richard Beale did a very good job on Saturday though – and that has given Albion’s CEO a bit more breathing space to take his time.