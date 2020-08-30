Update emerges on West Brom’s move for Wigan defender

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly discussing personal terms with Wigan centre-back Cedric Kipre ahead of a potential summer move.

The Baggies are gearing up for the Premier League after securing promotion from the Championship last term.

After Wigan went into administration and were subsequently relegated, clubs have moved fast to snap up their best assets and it appears that Kipre could be the next man to go.

Previous reports have suggested that West Brom could be set to sign the central defender for a fee in the region of £900,000 and reputable journalist Alan Nixon has provided an update on the progress of the deal.

Nixon has claimed that the Baggies are currently discussing personal terms with Kipre, which indicates he could be set to make the switch to the Hawthorns soon.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in the Latics side since he arrived from Motherwell in 2018.

Slaven Bilic has some reliable options at centre-back with Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, and Ahmed Hegazi currently in his squad.

West Brom have made just one signing so far this summer, completing a permanent move for playmaker Matheus Pereira.

The Verdict

This is a positive update for the Baggies as they close in on what looks a fantastic value signing.

Less than £1 million for the 23-year-old, who should only improve over the next few seasons, would be a real bargain and if things go right, he could be Ajayi’s defensive partner in years to come.

It seems as though this move could be wrapped up soon.