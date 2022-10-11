Update emerges on Watford owner and chairman following Blackpool defeat

Watford owner Gino Pozzo and chairman Scott Duxbury were not present at Bloomfield Road during their 3-1 loss against Blackpool on Saturday afternoon, according to Watford Observer journalist Andrew French.

The away supporters’ discontent was audible against the Lancashire outfit, with Imran Louza’s wonderful free-kick previously looking set to guide the Hornets to a point or three before Jerry Yates’ late double consigned them to another defeat.

Being beaten 2-1 by Swansea City in midweek, this has clouded over Slaven Bilic’s wonderful start at Stoke City with many supporters still unhappy about how quickly former manager Rob Edwards was dismissed from his job.

Notorious for making ruthless managerial switches, Duxbury struck a different tone in the summer and said the club would be committed to the 39-year-old for the long term.

10 league games into this campaign though, Pozzo wielded his axe once more, something that hasn’t paid dividends thus far with the Hornets still in midtable and their change not having the desired short-term impact.

It was previously unclear whether the owner and Duxbury attended last weekend’s clash, with the visitors’ fans making their unhappiness heard in Lancashire. But reporter French believes neither were at the game, potentially frustrating for those who are desperate for some of the club’s top figures to hear their anger.

The Verdict:

Ideally, Duxbury would have been there as a representative of the club, though you can understand why he may be absent from that game.

Firstly, he could be attending to other matters at the club and that wouldn’t be a massive surprise considering the workload he’s likely to have as CEO – and he may also want to give Bilic time to get things right without scrutinising things too heavily.

Having a key decision-maker like the chairman in the stands would only put more pressure on Bilic, so the decision to stay away may be a good policy to continue with in the short term.

However, he does need to ensure he’s in touch with the supporters because many are very angry at this stage and that’s understandable considering the fact they have made another managerial change.

They can’t build a plan for the long term and have a clear identity if there continues to be constant switches in the managerial department – and these constant changes are no longer working like they did before.

What’s needed is a plan for the coming years regardless of which division they will be in – because they will only decline at some point if they are too heavily focused on the short term.