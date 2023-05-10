In what has become a regular occurrence over the years at the club, Watford are looking for a new manager for the upcoming 2023-24 season following another campaign of multiple individuals in the dugout.

Rob Edwards was initially tasked with taking over from Roy Hodgson after he had won League Two with Forest Green Rovers, but he lasted just 10 league matches before being replaced by Slaven Bilic.

And when results under the Croat faltered, Chris Wilder was given the nod to come in until the end of the season to see if he could guide the Hornets into the play-off spots.

He could not do that however, and with Watford set to spend a second consecutive season in the Championship, Wilder will not get an extension and instead a new individual will be appointed.

One individual whose name emerged as a candidate last month was Francesco Farioli, who was once a coach under Roberto De Zerbi at Sassuolo in the goalkeeping department.

The Athletic claimed that whilst preliminary discussions were held, Farioli was keeping his options open as a whole host of clubs were interested in his services at the time.

What is the latest on Watford's interest in Francesco Farioli?

Despite being keen on Farioli, it does appear that they have now conceded defeat in attempts to bring him to Vicarage Road.

According to Football Insider, the Hornets had been in talks to bring the Italian, who has recently spent two years at Turkish outfit Alanyaspor with a 41.67 per cent win ratio, and the 34-year-old was the first-choice for the hierarchy.

However, those negotiations broke down at some point and Fariol is now not in contention at all to arrive in Hertfordshire next season.

He has also been linked with the Sunderland job in recent times despite Tony Mowbray guiding the Black Cats into the Championship play-offs.

Who will Watford turn to now?

It appears that after Farioli exited the race, Watford have now turned to Valerien Ismael to fill the vacancy that will be left by Wilder.

The Athletic claim that the Frenchman is in advanced talks to arrive at Vicarage Road, with his experience of English football coming with Barnsley and West Brom.

He was more successful with the former as he guided the Tykes into the Championship play-offs after less than a full season in charge, but he faltered with the Baggies and was sacked last February.