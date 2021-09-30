Update emerges on triple absence currently hurting Hull City

Hull City will hopefully welcome George Honeyman, Josh Magennis and Tom Huddlestone back from injury after the international break when they travel to Huddersfield Town.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Tigers, who are winless in the Championship since the opening day of the season.

Honeyman and Magennis haven’t featured since the 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on September 18th, with Honeyman’s season particularly impacted by injury in that is his only appearance.

Huddlestone has been struggling with a hamstring injury, too, denying him the chance to build on the three appearances he’s made since returning to East Yorkshire.

Grant McCann was able to offer an update on the trio ahead of this weekend’s clash with Middlesbrough to the club’s official media: “George Honeyman is getting better but we won’t see him until after the international break, and it’s the same for Josh Magennis and Tom Huddlestone.”

Honeyman scored four goals and assisted 13 times for Hull last season in League One, whilst Magennis scored 18 times and registered five assists as McCann secured the title.

Magennis was also on the scoresheet on the opening day in a 4-1 win over Preston North End. However, Hull’s attack has dried up since.

They scored just their sixth goal of the season on Tuesday night through Tom Eaves, who rescued a point against Blackpool.

The Verdict

Hull have major issues in the final third and it’s impacting them badly in the opening months of the season.

Honeyman is creative and a goal threat, whilst Magennis helps elevate pressure off those youngsters currently tasked with scoring goals.

Their return will boost McCann, as will Huddlestone’s. He has a lot of experience and will offer a lot to Hull.

It’s been a tough start, but there’s a long way to go this season. Hull’s focus should be hitting the ground running in October and seeing where they can get to before Christmas.

There’s plenty of time to put what’s gone wrong, right.

