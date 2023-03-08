Update emerges on transfer agreement between Watford and overseas club

Watford forward Kwadwo Baah will not be joining Fortuna Dusseldorf on a permanent basis, according to German publication Bild.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Germany but raised in England, headed out on loan to the 2. Bundesliga – the second tier of German football – before the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, having yet to make an appearance for the Hornets since his 2021 move from Rochdale.

It has been somewhat of a disastrous spell in mainland Europe for the youngster though, who has barely kicked a ball in anger this season.

Baah has played just seven times in the league for Dusseldorf with none of them being starts, and he has also appeared four times for their B-team who ply their trade in the fourth tier of the country’s footballing pyramid.

Having suffered a thigh injury in January, Baah was on the sidelines for the best part of six weeks before his re-appearance this week for the Dusseldorf B-team, but disaster struck again when he injured his other thigh in training.

Because of his multiple injury setbacks, Dusseldorf are now set to not trigger their permanent option, thought to be worth €3.5 million, and instead Baah will head back to Watford at the end of the season with three years still remaining on his contract.

The Verdict

Baah has been given a chance to impress at a decent level this season, but he’s failed to take any of the opportunities he has been given.

And when you start to get injured on top of that, then it’s perhaps just best to write the 2022-23 campaign off.

The venture back to Germany hasn’t worked for the youngster, who is still looking to make an impact after being injured for much of last season with a broken ankle.

Perhaps a loan move to an EFL club next season in League One would do wonders for his development to see what level he is really at, as he will not want to be stuck playing under-21’s football.