Update emerges on Tottenham’s Troy Parrott amid Millwall loan spell

Gary Rowett has squashed claims that Tottenham were expected to terminate Troy Parrott’s loan spell at Millwall.

Parrott is currently on a season-long loan deal from Jose Mourinho’s team, but Football Insider reported last Tuesday that Spurs were going to recall him in January following a tricky start to life at The Den.

The teenager hasn’t yet scored in nine Lions appearances this term, but has been heavily involved since returning from a quad injury he sustained in pre-season and then an ankle problem he suffered on his debut against Burnley in the EFL Cup in September.

However, Parrott has featured in eight of Millwall’s previous nine matches – the victory at Bristol City being the exception – and Rowett told South London Press that the striker’s situation remains the same, nor has there been any contact from the north London outfit.

“I was a little bit surprised to read a story which I’m not sure how much credence that has got in terms of being real, because we certainly have not had anything from Tottenham in terms of that is their intention – to recall him, said the Lions boss.

“I think Troy came here with a view to a season of experiencing some of the ups and downs of professional football.

“He’s had his injuries which were frustrating and disappointing after such a strong pre-season. He’s been involved in 90 per cent of the games, when he has been fit.

“There are areas I’ve been pleased with and there are other areas, which I’ve spoken to him about, where I think he can improve his game. But he is a young player – we want to work with him and give him a season in the Championship that was always going to be a challenge for an 18-year-old.

“He’s a very, very good player and we know he is going to improve as the season goes on and he’s going to do what he needs to do to hopefully go back and challenge to be in Tottenham’s team.

“That was always the intention for me – nothing has changed. As far as I’m concerned there isn’t really any substance to the stories.”

The Verdict

This is an interesting response from Rowett, because the story sounded believable.

However, this is Parrott’s first season in first-team football, meaning it would have been strange for Spurs to cut his loan short just nine appearances into his Millwall career.

Whilst the Lions have struggled since Parrott has returned from fitness, you’d imagine there’s still plenty more to come from the 18-year-old in the coming months.