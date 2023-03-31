Burnley are cruising at the top of the Championship table and can win promotion back to the Premier League as early as next weekend.

Vincent Kompany has done a fine job at Turf Moor this season during a campaign where the focus was on rebuilding after a summer where lots of key individuals moved on to remain in the top-flight.

The Clarets currently sit 13 points clear of Sheffield United in second and 16 points ahead of Middlesbrough in third, whilst they possess a game in hand on the Teessiders.

Losing just twice in the league this season and remaining undefeated on home soil, Kompany has emerged as one of the best managers in the country right now, and naturally, interest has surfaced for the Belgian.

What do we know so far?

Kompany has been linked with two Premier League vacancies thus far, with the first one being the Crystal Palace job before Roy Hodgson was tasked with steering the ship at Selhurst Park.

The Guardian reported earlier in the month that both Kompany and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick had emerged as candidates for the job in South London, and it will not be a surprise if they remain on Palace's radar with Hodgson only penning down a short-term deal.

Prior to Antonio Conte's dismissal at Tottenham Hotspur, a report from The Guardian suggested that Kompany is a name of interest at the North London club, however, several names were put forward at that time.

Cristian Stellini is currently caretaker manager at the Premier League club, with Ryan Mason being in close proximity to the former Juventus and Inter Milan assistant.

What is the latest?

An update from The Sun has revealed that the Burnley boss is a "leading contender" for the Tottenham job at this stage, although there are still several names linked with the job.

Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank, all remain in the running for the permanent role at Spurs, and at this point, Kompany is more than just a name on the list.

The report goes on to suggest that this would be an opportunity he would be interested in, with his exciting brand of attacking football impressing the hierarchy of the North London club.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken very highly of the former defender and suggested that it is "written in the stars" that Kompany will one day manage the Citizens.