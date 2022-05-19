Update emerges on Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer pursuit of Middlesbrough player

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make a transfer approach for Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence – if the youngster’s loan club Nottingham Forest do not secure promotion to the Premier League next week – according to Alasdair Gold of football.london.

The 21-year-old has been a stand-out player in the Championship this season, playing 41 times for Forest and being a focal point in their push to reach the top flight of English football once again.

Performances against Premier League sides Liverpool, Leicester City and Arsenal in the FA Cup as well have drawn further attention to Spence, who is being chased by some of Europe’s top clubs.

Spurs are one of those in the mix, but will only seemingly make their move if Forest lose out in the Championship play-off final to Huddersfield Town, which takes place at Wembley next Sunday.

That potentially indicates that Forest will have first dibs on the permanent acquisition of Spence from Boro should they secure a place in the Premier League, although all options appear to be open at this point.

The Verdict

Spence looks destined to be a Premier League player one way or another in 2022-23.

He has been one of the leading lights for Nottingham Forest this season, with his form a level above what he has ever shown for Middlesbrough.

The good thing for Boro though is that there’s going to be a real battle for a player this summer that they were happy to let depart on loan – and were content with him staying at the City Ground thanks to the form of Isaiah Jones.

Spence will be cashed in on by the Teessiders and they’re likely to get a good eight-figure fee for his services, and if you’re Tottenham you have to believe you’re one of the favourites to land him, with Champions League football almost a given.