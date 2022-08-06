Update emerges on Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Blackburn Rovers player

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in striking a deal for Blackburn Rovers starlet Ash Phillips, according to an update from the Lancashire Telegraph.

An agreement in principle was struck last summer as part of a two-year scholarship program where the 17-year-old would put pen to paper on a professional contract at the start of last month.

However, he hasn’t put pen to paper on pro terms just yet and that could be because he has attracted interest from elsewhere with Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur all being linked with a move for the youngster earlier this year.

The latter have retained their interest according to the Lancashire Telegraph, with Spurs not being afraid to scan the EFL for talent this summer.

Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence is the most high-profile move – but talented wing-back Tyrell Ashcroft has also joined from Reading after breaking through at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last term with injuries forcing the teenager to step in for Veljko Paunovic during the winter.

At this stage, negotiations are ongoing regarding Phillips according to Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the Lancashire outfit ironically in need of more options in the backline after losing Jan Paul van Hecke and ex-captain Darragh Lenihan this summer after the former returned to Brighton and the latter joined Middlesbrough.

The Verdict:

Considering the lack of options they have at the back, Phillips would be a great addition here but they may want to get him tied down to professional terms before rewarding him with increased involvement in the first team.

And with the first-team opportunities he could have, the 17-year-old would probably be making the right decision if he was to remain at Ewood Park with a clear pathway to the senior squad.

Blackburn have a good record of developing young players in recent years with Ben Brereton-Diaz thriving, John Buckley making a good impact, Tyrhys Dolan establishing himself as a useful first-team option and others impressing too.

If Tomasson wants to play with a back three, that could provide Phillips with more opportunities to shine and he may even force his way into the starting lineup regardless of the system if he can impress in training.

But it will be interesting to see how his contract situation and further additions affect his first-team opportunities this term – because they won’t want to include a player that isn’t fully committed to their cause.