Update emerges on Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in 21-year-old at Championship club

Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are still weighing up a move for full-back Djed Spence during the January transfer window and are confident they can get this deal over the line as they consider a deadline day swoop.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who are also reporting that Antonio Conte’s men are still keen to seal an agreement for the Nottingham Forest loanee this month despite the fact he won’t be able to appear for the north London outfit this term.

Spence is currently plying his trade at the City Ground on a temporary spell from Championship rivals Middlesbrough, joining the club on deadline day in the previous window and is now set to remain in the East Midlands for the remainder of the campaign despite Forest fears over a potential recall.

The young full-back seems to be enjoying his time under Steve Cooper thus far – and with numerous Premier League sides thought to be interested in a move for him – these two factors have placed his future into doubt.

Isaiah Jones’s emergence at the Riverside Stadium this term has also created more uncertainty regarding Spence’s future on Teesside, though his short-term future is already secure with Forest and Boro coming to an agreement to allow him to remain at the former for the remainder of the season.

This hasn’t deterred Spurs though, who will want to beat the likes of arch-rivals Arsenal and Leeds United in securing his signature and are weighing up a potential bid.

The Verdict:

It would be interesting to see what role Spence would have at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if he was to make this move, although it may be to the detriment to his career and loan spell at Forest if he did.

Many Forest fans will have dreams of securing the full-back on a permanent basis, something that will probably only be possible if Cooper’s men win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

This is why making the move to Spurs would take the sparkle away from his current loan spell – and it remains to be seen whether that would affect his performance levels with the City Ground crowd firmly behind him this stage as a fans’ favourite.

It also remains to be seen whether he’s ready for the step up to the top flight yet. Many people would say he is, but there’s a difference between making the jump to the top flight and moving to Tottenham.

A move to a team competing in the lower half of the top tier could allow him to receive the game time he deserves – and because of that – taking the jump to Spurs may not be the best for him at this stage despite his obvious talent.