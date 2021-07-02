Update emerges on the situation with Nottingham Forest and Emi Marcondes

Second-tier side Nottingham Forest are not close to a move for former Brentford midfielder and current free agent Emiliano Marcondes according to Nottinghamshire Live, despite reportedly opening talks with the Dane.

26-year-old Marcondes secured Brentford’s promotion back in May when he scored the second goal against Swansea City in the play-off final – but wasn’t rewarded with a new contract by the Bees and left yesterday after spending three-and-a-half years at the club.

After playing such a key part in that final at the end of last season, many were surprised when his departure was announced but with the West London side being promoted to the Premier League, they may have been hesitant about the amount of playing time he would get in the top tier.

However, the Danish 26-year-old feels he has unfinished business in England and wants to stay in the country, putting the likes of Forest, Barnsley and West Brom on red alert with all three reportedly interested in securing his signature.

An exclusive report from the Football Insider stated he was on the verge of moving to the City Ground after engaging in contract negotiations with Chris Hughton’s side, but Nottinghamshire Live’s report this afternoon suggests the deal is further away from being completed than first thought – and added: “there is no suggestion any new arrivals are imminent at the City Ground”.

None of the other interested sides are reported to be closing in on a move to sign him at this stage – but a deal could move very quickly with Marcondes now unattached from his former side.

The Verdict:

Nottingham Forest really need to get this deal done for the Championship’s sake!

Facing Alex Mowatt, Matheus Pereira and Emiliano Marcondes at the same time would be a nightmare for second-tier teams and with Forest seemingly further away from a deal than first thought, there’s a real possibility of that happening if West Brom swoop in for him.

A wage package would probably be the only barrier to this deal happening for the East Midlands side now the Danish man is available for free – but he could be prepared to take a wage cut to stay in England after expressing his desire to remain in the country.

And it’s definitely a deal they need to wrap up quickly if they want him, because Barnsley could move quickly for the Dane with Mowatt joining the Baggies today.

A scenario where West Brom end up with Mowatt, Barnsley bring in Marcondes and Nottingham Forest are left with no one is a possibility. But they have the power to stop that if negotiations are sped up.

This deal very much depends on the East Midlands side now.