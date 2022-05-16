Update emerges on Swansea City’s transfer pursuit of 22-year-old

Swansea City remain keen on MK Dons centre-back Harry Darling during the summer window, as per an update from Wales Online.

The 22-year-old previously plied his trade under Russell Martin when the latter was at the helm in Buckinghamshire, being recruited by the former Norwich City defender in January 2021 and immediately establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at the third-tier side.

Despite Martin’s departure, the centre-back has continued to thrive, recording 10 goals in 49 competitive appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, a remarkable total considering his position and one that may attract many sides to his signature in the summer.

Quiz: 24 facts every Swansea City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 When was Swansea founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

The Swans are one side that are thought to have kept tabs on him for a while now and that may prepare the second-tier side to launch an official approach for his services in the summer.

He remains under contract at Stadium MK but it’s currently unclear when his deal will expire, though Martin’s side may have to fork out a considerable fee to secure a reunion with Darling considering how crucial he was to his current club’s promotion push in recent months.

If the centre-back is hoping to take another step up the football pyramid, then this latest report from Wales Online is a promising one for him with Swansea still thought to be monitoring his situation at this stage.

The Verdict:

This could be a very bright move for the Swans and one that would be typical of their current strategy – because you would back them to sell the centre-back for far much more than they may pay for him to lure him away from Buckinghamshire.

Only 22 at this point, there is plenty of time for Darling to develop further and although there may be concerns considering he was playing in League Two during the first half of the 2020/21 season, he has developed well since then.

Plying his trade with a side that came agonisingly close to securing their second-tier return during 2021/22, he arguably deserves a shot at the second tier and would certainly provide attacking firepower that could transform them from a mid-table side to a play-off chasing team.

Finley Burns is set to return to Manchester City at the end of the season and in their quest to build for the long term, recruiting a permanent addition in Darling will only serve them well for the future.

However, you feel a key player may need to be sold if they want to buy the central defender and that is probably one of the only downsides of negotiating this potential agreement. This is the type of move they should be pursuing though.