As brilliant as Sunderland have been on their return to the Championship following League One promotion, they face an uphill task to make the play-offs.

Indeed, the Black Cats currently sit 11th in the second tier standings, seven points adrift of sixth-placed Millwall with just eight games between now and the end of the campaign.

Whilst it certainly isn't all over, form is not on their side with one win in their last five league matches, and neither are the fixtures.

Indeed, out of their eight remaining matches, the club still have to face Championship champions elect Burnley, as well as fellow play-off chasers Watford and West Brom.

Perhaps that is why, then, those in charge at the club are already looking ahead to the summer, and ways in which they can improve their squad in the transfer market.

One player whose future is still to be decided at the club this summer is young midfielder Edouard Michut.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal from Paris Saint Germain last summer, and as part of the deal, Sunderland have the option to make his stay in the North East of England permanent.

The club are leaning towards activating that option, though, it seems, with an update being provided on the Frenchman's future courtesy of the Sunderland Echo.

Their recent report states that following his recent displays, it "seems increasingly likely" that Sunderland will trigger their above option and keep the midfielder at the club permanently.

Edouard Michut's season so far

The Frenchman has made a total of 20 senior appearances for the club since his arrival last summer.

Initially, Michut found it hard to get into the side, featuring instead for the club's under-21 side on three occasions earlier this campaign.

However, since December, the Frenchman has been somewhat of a regular in the starting line up, and has produced some performances of late that reveal why Sunderland were keen to snap him up last summer.

The Verdict

Look, there is no doubting that Edouard Michut is a big talent, and after a period of adaptation at the club, he is beginning to show that.

If Sunderland are going to make his deal permanent, it would probably be a good move from the club.

He is young and can play at this level right now, and in the future, there is certainly the potential there to significantly improve.

That could potentially lead to a big sale further down the line, and one that could net the club a very tidy profit.