Update emerges on Sunderland’s goalkeeper hunt and pursuit of familiar face

Sunderland are looking abroad for a new goalkeeper but are pursuing other targets despite links to Vito Mannone, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lee Burge, Harrison Bond, Jacob Carney, and Anthony Patterson are currently the keeping options available to Lee Johnson but it seems he is keen to add to those before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Nixon has reported that the Black Cats are currently looking abroad in an attempt to recruit a new shot-stopper.

However, it is understood Mannone is not the target they’re pursuing despite reports to the contrary.

Roker Report claimed earlier this month that there had been talks between the Black Cats and the Monaco keeper, who made 80 appearances for the North East club between 2013 and 2017.

Burge picked up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the League One clash with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday but it is understood that is not too serious and therefore will not impact the club’s search for a new keeper.

The Verdict

It seems that the Black Cats have taken their search for a new keeper abroad and are assessing targets other than Mannone.

Burge is a solid League One player but given how competitive the division is this term, adding more competition for him makes a lot of sense.

Given this is the first summer transfer window of Johnson’s era and since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took charge, Black Cats supporters may have been expecting more new signings to arrive.

They’ll be hoping that we see multiple new arrivals before the end of the month, including a new shot-stopper.

Whether they’ll get their wishes remains to be seen.