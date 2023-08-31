Highlights Lynden Gooch's future at Sunderland is uncertain as his contract expires next summer and renewal seems unlikely.

Manager Tony Mowbray prioritizes the well-being of players and their families, suggesting he won't stand in the way of Gooch leaving if it's best for him.

Stoke City and Preston North End are both interested in Gooch, and it may be beneficial for Sunderland to sell him to gain funds for further transfers.

Lynden Gooch faces a rather precarious future at Sunderland.

The utility man has plied his trade upon Wearside since the age of 10 and has graduated through the club's academy to feature well over 200 times for the Mackems, however, that service could come to an end before long.

Alongside Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth, Gooch will see his current contract expire next summer and at the time of writing, the prospect of renewal appears slim.

Tony Mowbray provided an update on the matter earlier this month and emphasised that he will not stand in the way of any players who may leave including Gooch, saying of the trio: "I think my own view is about the individuals, the players.

"If there’s an understanding that the players are going to leave- either want to leave or feel as though they’re not required- then I think my first thought is always about the human being and their families, and what’s right for them.

"Particularly as you start to tiptoe into your 30s, you need to have contractual situations that are right for the human being. So, I’m supportive of Danny and Alex, and Goochy, who picked up a knock so didn’t play (against Crewe) but who should be alright in a couple of days.

"I think what will be, will be. Let’s see what this next three weeks brings. I, personally, need to be supportive of those players. Obviously, I’m employed by this football club and we will do what we think is right for the football club at the time. That might be allowing players to leave, as long as we replace them."

Gooch's situation remains unclear heading into the twilight of the summer transfer window, something which Championship rivals Stoke City and Preston North End are both seeking to capitalise upon.

Stoke City and Preston North End transfer interest in Sunderland's Lynden Gooch

This development is according to a report from Fan Nation's Michael Graham, which claims that Stoke have accompanied the Lilywhites' transfer interest ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

It is believed that Gooch has been on Preston's radar all summer, but Stoke, who are managed by former-Sunderland boss Alex Neil, have now joined the race after making a whole host of signings across the window.

The report also states that Gooch has been informed that his contract will not be extended beyond the current season.

Should Sunderland sell Lynden Gooch amid transfer interest from Stoke City and Preston North End?

The USA native has been a loyal and reliable servant for Sunderland throughout the entirety of his career, but it now seems the right time for both parties to part ways.

If Sunderland do not hold any intentions of renewing his contract, they would be much better off striking a sale for him imminently so that they can gain a fee instead of losing him for nothing.

While Gooch may not necessarily generate a huge cash windfall, moving him on could still net Sunderland some crucial funds that they could reinvest to source the final pieces of the puzzle in the transfer market before the window slams shut.