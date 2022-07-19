Update emerges on Sunderland interest in Everton forward

Sunderland remain interested in re-signing Nathan Broadhead from Everton this summer.

According to the Sunderland Echo, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the forward.

Broadhead spent the previous campaign on loan at the Stadium of Light, where he scored 13 goals in 27 appearances.

But the 24-year old did travel with the Toffees on their tour to the USA as part of their pre-season plans.

However, he did not feature in the side’s defeat to Arsenal and was not even named in the matchday squad despite numerous other young players getting a chance to impress.

While a number of players were missing through injury and illness, it was never clarified that Broadhead was unavailable for selection.

That has seen the Championship club maintain their interest in making a move to see the forward return to Alex Neil’s side this transfer window.

The hold up on a potential move comes from the fact the Welshman only has one year remaining on his current contract with the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen whether another loan move would be on the cards, or if a permanent deal would be more likely.

A decision will need to be made soon if he is to take part in the start of the season, with Sunderland’s opening game coming against Coventry City on July 31.

The Verdict

Broadhead performed well for Sunderland last season and could be a more than useful addition to Neil’s squad as they prepare to compete in the second division.

It is unlikely that the forward has a future with Everton, so a departure would make the most sense for this summer.

Sunderland would also be an ideal destination for the player given his recent history with the Black Cats.

While no deal looks imminent, it makes far too much sense for this to not snowball into more concrete interest by the end of the transfer window.