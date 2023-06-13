Cardiff City striker Mark Harris remains on Stoke City's radar at this stage, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The Welshman is out of contract at the Cardiff City Stadium this summer and with his future yet to be resolved, it's unclear whether he will be when the 2023/24 campaign starts.

Harris didn't exactly enjoy the most successful season in front of goal last term, scoring just three times in 38 competitive appearances and failing to get himself on the scoresheet since the start of November.

With this, it wouldn't have been a surprise if he wasn't in high demand coming into the upcoming transfer window.

However, the Potters seem to be keen on the 24-year-old.

They could potentially face competition from others though, with Blackburn and Wigan both being linked with the forward during the early stages of this year.

The Latics are in turmoil at this stage though and it would be difficult to see them making any signings anytime soon because of that

Blackburn, meanwhile, have already signed Niall Ennis but after losing Ben Brereton Diaz and failing to replace George Hirst, they may be in the market for another attacker. This is why a move for Harris probably shouldn't be ruled out at this point.

It has been reported by The Sun that both interested teams could go back in for him this summer after refusing to pay £700,000 in January.

Cardiff have also offered him a new contract, giving him an option to remain in the Welsh capital.

Would Mark Harris be a good signing for Stoke City?

He wasn't that prolific last term but at 24, he has plenty of room for improvement and could be a good squad option for the Potters, who don't just need quality but also quantity.

Burnley's depth last season was key to their success and that's a lesson for the Potters in their quest to be more successful than they have been in the past five years.

If Harris does well, he could be sold on for a handsome profit in the future and that would allow the Staffordshire outfit to spend more in future windows, something that could allow them to keep climbing up the Championship in their eventual quest to get back to the Premier League.

They have the ability to get this deal over the line quite quickly too and that's a real positive because there's a lot of business for the Potters to do and they will want to get plenty done by the start of pre-season.

Alex Neil's side shouldn't be too gutted if they miss out on him - but on a free - this probably wouldn't be a bad signing.